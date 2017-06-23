Russia-Ukraine-US Tensions will Quickly End if Each President Does this…

Russia, Ukraine and the United States are all suffering the effects of too high levels of collective stress. US President Donald Trump recently met with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in hopes of reducing tensions between Russia and Ukraine and said “a lot of progress has been made” between them, and that the two had “very, very good discussions” (Reuters: “Trump says he wants peace in Ukraine but no mention of peace accord”). However, during these dangerous times of high tensions, lasting peace could be rapidly and more easily obtained if the leaders of all these countries were to implement a new approach. Conflict and terrorism could quickly end if their troops were trained to form what is known in Latin American military circles as a Prevention Wings of the Military. Each country’s military unit would be comprised of Invincible Defense Technology (IDT) experts. The purpose of each country’s IDT group would be to practice the non-religious Transcendental Meditation (TM) and the advanced TM-Sidhi program in groups twice a day.

Extensive peer-reviewed research and military field-tests worldwide show that proper application of these programs bring about measurable decreases in crime, terrorism and war, and improvements in quality of life, which are thought to be tangible signs of the reduction of societal stress. These changes are measurable from such statistics as reduced terrorism and conflict, crime rates, accidents, hospital admissions and infant mortality.

In highly stressed areas of the globe, establishment of large groups of IDT experts have also increased economic incentives and growth of prosperity. Entrepreneurship and creativity increase as well. Also, on a global scale when large groups of civilian experts gathered from 1983 to 1985, terrorism-related casualties decreased 72 per cent and international conflict decreased 32 per cent. Moreover, such positive changes in social trends take place within a few days or weeks after IDT is introduced.

The IDT approach has been used during wartime, resulting in reduction of fighting, reduced war deaths and casualties, and improved progress toward resolving the conflict through peaceful means. IDT is totally unlike any other defense technology in that it does not use violence in an attempt to quell violence.

It is the high collective stress levels in each country that ultimately fuel the never ending terrorism and war. If dangerous levels of collective stress and frustration are reduced by applying IDT, then governmental leaders and citizens will be more capable of finding constructive and orderly solutions to the irresolute issues that have kept them at odds for generations.

With greater civic calm, citizens’ aspirations will rise and a more productive and balanced society will emerge. Then violence as a means for change and/or as an expression of discontent will naturally subside.

The powerful IDT human-resource-based defense technology disallows negative trends and prevents enemies from arising.

No enemies means no war or terrorism and full security, as well as a happy, productive and normal life for everyone.

For these reasons, the IDT approach is advocated by the Global Union of Scientists for Peace (GUSP). This non-profit organization hosted an international conference on 14-15 June 2017 in Kiev, Ukraine (see: https://www.gusp.org/global-peace-summit/). Renowned Ukrainian leaders Lt. General (Ret.) Vasyl Krutov, former chief of the Ukraine Anti-Terrorism Center as well as Academician Dr. Sergiy Maksymenko, a distinguished Ukrainian research scientist are among the impressive list of participants who spoke at or voiced their support for the conference. Others included: President Joachim Chissano of Mozambique, who applied innovative IDT programs to end that nation’s civil war; retired Ecuadorian Lt. General José Villamil, who also applied IDT to end war between Ecuador and Peru; Dr. Rajendra Pachauri, former chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), winner of the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize; and Mr. Mohd Khalid Naseemi, the founder and Director-General of the Afghanistan Environmental Society.

IDT is a way for the military of all countries to prevent conflict and terrorism by deploying a proven, simple human resource-based technology, with minimal training and costs needed to implement it. For most countries it would cost about as much as one modern fighter jet.

Recent events show that IDT is desperately needed. There is truly no other solution. Leaders in every country would be wise to read the proceedings of the GUSP conference and learn how to best rapidly establish perpetual peace, for everyone.