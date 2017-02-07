RETAIL JOB | Konga Nigeria Intern & Kadets Program Recruitment 2017

Konga.com is Nigeria’s largest online marketplace. We launched in July 2012 and our mission is to become the engine of ecommerce and trade in Africa.

We serve an ever expanding customer base, offering products that span various categories including Phones, Computers, Clothing, Shoes, Home Appliances, Books, Healthcare, Baby Products, personal care and much more.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Konga Intern & Kadets Program

Location: Nigeria



Job Summary

Konga which has been listed as one of The Great Place to Work in Nigeria, is passionate about development of Human Capital.

We started the Internship and Kadet program for developing students and fresh graduates with a passion for coding last year August and it has been exciting and impactful.

This opportunity is for Computer Science or Engineering students or fresh graduates.

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s or referrals of interested Computer science/Engineering students to: careers@konga.com with the subject – Internship.