RETAIL JOB | Graduate Software Tester at Supermart.ng

Supermart.ng, Nigeria’s leading online supermarket. If you desire to work in a fast paced environment, and experience rapid personal and career growth while making a tremendous impact in society, then this might be the company for you. We offer a truly entrepreneurial experience in a fast paced, yet structured environment, work within a proudly Nigerian company built by young, talented and dynamic entrepreneurs. We operate a structured yet fun and easy-going work environment and also a management trainee and in-house entrepreneurial mentorship program.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Graduate Software Tester

Location: Lagos

Job Description

  • Meeting with system users to understand the scope of projects
  • Working with software developers and project teams
  • Identifying business requirements
  • Resources planning
  • Writing and Reviewing documentations
  • Project planning and working towards departmental and project deadlines
  • Quality Assurance and Problem solving
  • Providing objective feedback to software development teams
  • Designing tests to mitigate risks
  • Presenting findings to software development and business user teams
  • Monitoring applications and software system
  • Testing in different environment including web and mobile

Qualifications

  • Bachelors degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Mathematics or any equivalent technical degree.
  • Minimum of 0 to 6 months experience in a computer / IT related role
  • Excellent analytical thinking
  • Knowledge of or willingness to learn new productivity tools
  • High level of initiative with ability to self-manage
  • Excellent written and verbal communication

Additional Information:

  • Excellent analytical thinking
  • Knowledge of or willingness to learn new productivity tools
  • High level of initiative with ability to self-manage
  • Excellent written and verbal communication

Application Closing Date
Not Specified.

How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY

