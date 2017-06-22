RETAIL JOB | Graduate Software Tester at Supermart.ng

Supermart.ng, Nigeria’s leading online supermarket. If you desire to work in a fast paced environment, and experience rapid personal and career growth while making a tremendous impact in society, then this might be the company for you. We offer a truly entrepreneurial experience in a fast paced, yet structured environment, work within a proudly Nigerian company built by young, talented and dynamic entrepreneurs. We operate a structured yet fun and easy-going work environment and also a management trainee and in-house entrepreneurial mentorship program.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Graduate Software Tester
Location: Lagos
Job Description
- Meeting with system users to understand the scope of projects
- Working with software developers and project teams
- Identifying business requirements
- Resources planning
- Writing and Reviewing documentations
- Project planning and working towards departmental and project deadlines
- Quality Assurance and Problem solving
- Providing objective feedback to software development teams
- Designing tests to mitigate risks
- Presenting findings to software development and business user teams
- Monitoring applications and software system
- Testing in different environment including web and mobile
Qualifications
- Bachelors degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Mathematics or any equivalent technical degree.
- Minimum of 0 to 6 months experience in a computer / IT related role
- Excellent analytical thinking
- Knowledge of or willingness to learn new productivity tools
- High level of initiative with ability to self-manage
- Excellent written and verbal communication
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY