RETAIL JOB | Graduate Software Tester at Supermart.ng

Supermart.ng, Nigeria’s leading online supermarket. If you desire to work in a fast paced environment, and experience rapid personal and career growth while making a tremendous impact in society, then this might be the company for you. We offer a truly entrepreneurial experience in a fast paced, yet structured environment, work within a proudly Nigerian company built by young, talented and dynamic entrepreneurs. We operate a structured yet fun and easy-going work environment and also a management trainee and in-house entrepreneurial mentorship program.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Graduate Software Tester

Location: Lagos

Job Description

Meeting with system users to understand the scope of projects

Working with software developers and project teams

Identifying business requirements

Resources planning

Writing and Reviewing documentations

Project planning and working towards departmental and project deadlines

Quality Assurance and Problem solving

Providing objective feedback to software development teams

Designing tests to mitigate risks

Presenting findings to software development and business user teams

Monitoring applications and software system

Testing in different environment including web and mobile

Qualifications

Bachelors degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Mathematics or any equivalent technical degree.

Minimum of 0 to 6 months experience in a computer / IT related role

Excellent analytical thinking

Knowledge of or willingness to learn new productivity tools

High level of initiative with ability to self-manage

Excellent written and verbal communication

Additional Information:

Excellent analytical thinking

Knowledge of or willingness to learn new productivity tools

High level of initiative with ability to self-manage

Excellent written and verbal communication

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY