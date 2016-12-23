RETAIL JOB | Graduate Inventory & Quality Assurance Officer at Supermart.ng

Supermart.ng, Nigeria’s leading online supermarket. If you desire to work in a fast paced environment, and experience rapid personal and career growth while making a tremendous impact in society, then this might be the company for you. We offer a truly entrepreneurial experience in a fast paced, yet structured environment, work within a proudly Nigerian company built by young, talented and dynamic entrepreneurs. We operate a structured yet fun and easy-going work environment and also a management trainee and in-house entrepreneurial mentorship program.

Job Title: Inventory & Quality Assurance Officer

Location: Nigeria

Responsibilities

  • Receive all inbound items from Shoppers, Drivers and Suppliers
  • Inspection and review of all inbound items received into the dispatch hub
  • Inspection and review of all outbound items leaving the dispatch hub
  • Ensure proper, safe and hygienic storage of all items in the dispatch hub
  • Liaise with Shoppers and Merchandising to maintain adequate stock of items
  • Conduct regular analysis of product availability metrics and implement solutions to improve performance where necessary
  • Overall administrative management of the dispatch hub
  • Monitoring and restriction of access to the dispatch hub
  • Support Operations team in any other tasks as may be required

Qualifications and Requirements

  • A university Degree in any discipline
  • 1-3 years’ experience
  • Experience in Merchandising, Buying/Purchasing, eCommerce, Retail is preferred but not required
  • Must be computer literate
  • High level of proficiency in Microsoft Excel
  • Excellent knowledge of FMCG brands
  • Good understanding of customer tastes and buying patterns in order to determine tailored promotions
  • Good understanding of product prices at supermarkets and local markets across all categories
  • Good written and spoken English
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
  • Good negotiating skill
  • Ability to take initiative and work independently without supervision
  • Must have high-energy, be enthusiastic and display professionalism at all times
  • Ability to multi-task and work under pressure
  • Must have integrity and high moral standards
  • Maintain high standards of cleanliness and presentation

Application Closing Date
30th November, 2016.

How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their application letters and CV’s to: [email protected]

