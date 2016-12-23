RETAIL JOB | Graduate Inventory & Quality Assurance Officer at Supermart.ng

We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Inventory & Quality Assurance Officer
Location: Nigeria
Responsibilities
- Receive all inbound items from Shoppers, Drivers and Suppliers
- Inspection and review of all inbound items received into the dispatch hub
- Inspection and review of all outbound items leaving the dispatch hub
- Ensure proper, safe and hygienic storage of all items in the dispatch hub
- Liaise with Shoppers and Merchandising to maintain adequate stock of items
- Conduct regular analysis of product availability metrics and implement solutions to improve performance where necessary
- Overall administrative management of the dispatch hub
- Monitoring and restriction of access to the dispatch hub
- Support Operations team in any other tasks as may be required
Qualifications and Requirements
- A university Degree in any discipline
- 1-3 years’ experience
- Experience in Merchandising, Buying/Purchasing, eCommerce, Retail is preferred but not required
- Must be computer literate
- High level of proficiency in Microsoft Excel
- Excellent knowledge of FMCG brands
- Good understanding of customer tastes and buying patterns in order to determine tailored promotions
- Good understanding of product prices at supermarkets and local markets across all categories
- Good written and spoken English
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Good negotiating skill
- Ability to take initiative and work independently without supervision
- Must have high-energy, be enthusiastic and display professionalism at all times
- Ability to multi-task and work under pressure
- Must have integrity and high moral standards
- Maintain high standards of cleanliness and presentation
Application Closing Date
30th November, 2016.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their application letters and CV’s to: [email protected]