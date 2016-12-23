RETAIL JOB | Graduate Inventory & Quality Assurance Officer at Supermart.ng

Supermart.ng, Nigeria’s leading online supermarket. If you desire to work in a fast paced environment, and experience rapid personal and career growth while making a tremendous impact in society, then this might be the company for you. We offer a truly entrepreneurial experience in a fast paced, yet structured environment, work within a proudly Nigerian company built by young, talented and dynamic entrepreneurs. We operate a structured yet fun and easy-going work environment and also a management trainee and in-house entrepreneurial mentorship program.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Inventory & Quality Assurance Officer

Location: Nigeria

Responsibilities

Receive all inbound items from Shoppers, Drivers and Suppliers

Inspection and review of all inbound items received into the dispatch hub

Inspection and review of all outbound items leaving the dispatch hub

Ensure proper, safe and hygienic storage of all items in the dispatch hub

Liaise with Shoppers and Merchandising to maintain adequate stock of items

Conduct regular analysis of product availability metrics and implement solutions to improve performance where necessary

Overall administrative management of the dispatch hub

Monitoring and restriction of access to the dispatch hub

Support Operations team in any other tasks as may be required

Qualifications and Requirements

A university Degree in any discipline

1-3 years’ experience

Experience in Merchandising, Buying/Purchasing, eCommerce, Retail is preferred but not required

Must be computer literate

High level of proficiency in Microsoft Excel

Excellent knowledge of FMCG brands

Good understanding of customer tastes and buying patterns in order to determine tailored promotions

Good understanding of product prices at supermarkets and local markets across all categories

Good written and spoken English

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Good negotiating skill

Ability to take initiative and work independently without supervision

Must have high-energy, be enthusiastic and display professionalism at all times

Ability to multi-task and work under pressure

Must have integrity and high moral standards

Maintain high standards of cleanliness and presentation

Application Closing Date

30th November, 2016.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their application letters and CV’s to: [email protected]