RETAIL JOB | Content Writer Interns at kara Nigeria

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Content Writer Intern

Location: Lagos

Roles and Responsibilities

Write and edit material for communications including but not limited to print and online articles, blog posts, and website content, etc. to capture attention of target prospects and customers in the areas of technology products.

Collaborate on content strategy and contribute creative ideas for campaigns.

Required Skills

A minimum of OND/HND/B.Sc qualification in Computer Science, Marketing, Communications, Journalism or Public Relations or any related degree.

Preferably one to two years of experience in ecommerce business targeting B2B/B2C audiences with content on Gadgets,Mobile Phones, Home Appliances, Power solutions, Computers and technology solutions.

Ability to translate complex technical ideas into clear, concise, and fun communications.

Exceptional English writing and editing skills.

Desire to thrive in a collaborative, agile environment.

Ability to learn on the job and acquire new skills

Remuneration

A good and attractive salary.

Application Closing Date

10th January, 2017.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: [email protected]