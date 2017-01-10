RETAIL JOB | Business & Data Analyst Intern at Jumia Nigeria

Jumia is Nigeria’s number one online shopping destination where you can shop the widest selection of electronics, fashion, home appliances, kid’s items and more in Nigeria and have them shipped directly to your home or office at your convenience! We offer free nationwide delivery, free returns and have several convenient payment options to choose from, either with your debit/credit cards or cash on delivery.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Business & Data Analyst Intern

Location: Nigeria

Job Type: Internship

Job Description

You will work within the Marketing team on Customer Loyalty topics. Customer Loyalty is at the cornerstone of Jumia marketing strategy with a strong objective to grow activeness and engagement of our customer base.

The role we are offering is diversified, as it will involve both business and technical tasks:

Business side: Working hand-in-hand with all functional teams (e.g. Marketing, Customer Service, etc.), identify relevant customization strategies to interact with our customers in the most relevant way at any point in time, based on their browsing and purchasing behavior Support in the concrete implementation of the customization strategies we will define

Technical side: Leverage the various data we collect (browsing, transactional) to identify means (i.e. product offering, pricing strategy, CRM, etc.) to increase our customers’ loyalty



We are looking for candidates who would be able to join us by February 2017 for 6 months. We welcome applications from gap year or end-of-studies interns. Given our important growth, numerous opportunities within the Group exist for successful interns.

Who We are Looking For

Profile required:

Bachelor or Master’s degree from top Engineering school, Data Science, Computer Science

Good analytical skills

Good business-sense

Organized and detail-oriented

Fluent in English

Preferred Qualifications:

6 months of financial or business analysis experience from a high growth company, consultancy or leading investment bank

Experience writing MySQL/SQL queries

Experience with R, Python or other statistical software

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY