REAL ESTATE & CONSTRUCTION JOB | Graphics Designer at Nesherr Group

Nesherr Group is a Group of Companies under a single pavilion with a common vision to provide goods and services that make life easy and businesses thrive whilst constantly improving systems that stand out in efficient service delivery and superior quality.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Graphics Designer

Location: Lagos



Job Description

We are looking for a creative Graphic designer with up-to-date knowledge to interpret our clients needs and to design solutions with high visual impact.

You will work on a variety of products, including websites, books, magazines, product packaging, websites, exhibitions, corporate identity etc. and you will cooperate with our designers and sales team.

The goal is to get the clients’ message across.

Responsibilities

Cultivate a solid body of work

Take the design “brief” to record requirements and clients needs

Schedule project implementation and define budget constraints

Work with a wide range of media and use graphic design software

Think creatively and develop new design concepts, graphics and layouts

Prepare rough drafts and present your ideas

Amend final designs to clients comments and gain full approval

Work as part of a team with copywriters, designers, stylists, executives etc.

Requirements

Proven graphic designing experience

Possession of creative flair, versatility, conceptual/visual ability and originality

Demonstrable graphic design skills with a strong portfolio

Ability to interact, communicate and present ideas

Up to date with industry leading software and technologies (In Design, Illustrator, Dreamweaver, Photoshop etc)

Highly proficient in all design aspects

Professionalism regarding time, costs and deadlines

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s and a Cover Letter to:[email protected] using “Graphics Designer” as the subject of the mail.

Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.