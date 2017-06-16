REAL ESTATE & CONSTRUCTION JOB | Graphics Designer at Nesherr Group

Nesherr Group is a Group of Companies under a single pavilion with a common vision to provide goods and services that make life easy and businesses thrive whilst constantly improving systems that stand out in efficient service delivery and superior quality.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Graphics Designer
Location: Lagos
Job Description
- We are looking for a creative Graphic designer with up-to-date knowledge to interpret our clients needs and to design solutions with high visual impact.
- You will work on a variety of products, including websites, books, magazines, product packaging, websites, exhibitions, corporate identity etc. and you will cooperate with our designers and sales team.
- The goal is to get the clients’ message across.
Responsibilities
- Cultivate a solid body of work
- Take the design “brief” to record requirements and clients needs
- Schedule project implementation and define budget constraints
- Work with a wide range of media and use graphic design software
- Think creatively and develop new design concepts, graphics and layouts
- Prepare rough drafts and present your ideas
- Amend final designs to clients comments and gain full approval
- Work as part of a team with copywriters, designers, stylists, executives etc.
Requirements
- Proven graphic designing experience
- Possession of creative flair, versatility, conceptual/visual ability and originality
- Demonstrable graphic design skills with a strong portfolio
- Ability to interact, communicate and present ideas
- Up to date with industry leading software and technologies (In Design, Illustrator, Dreamweaver, Photoshop etc)
- Highly proficient in all design aspects
- Professionalism regarding time, costs and deadlines
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s and a Cover Letter to:[email protected] using “Graphics Designer” as the subject of the mail.
Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.