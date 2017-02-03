REAL ESTATE & CONSTRUCTION JOB | Graduate Business Development Officers (Marketing) at ToLet.com.ng

In order to push our continued level of success, we require talented and resourceful individuals to fill the role stated out below:
Job Title: Business Development Officer (Marketing)
Location: Lagos
Responsibilities
- Marketing advertising platform to real estate developers
- Contacting, meeting with, and following up on real estate developers.
- Provide trustworthy feedback and product review based on developers’ needs
- Build long-term relationships with new and existing developer clients
- Maintaining a strong relationship with clients.
Job Requirements
Min Required Experience:
- 0-2 years.
Min Qualification:
- Bachelor’s Degree in any relevant field.
Other Requirements:
- Must be extremely detail-oriented with strong attention to follow through
- Communicate effectively and persuasively
- Flexible in work functions and duties
- Candidate must be fluent in English, Pidgin, and at least one major Nigerian language
- Exceptional time management skills
- Strong teamwork skills
- Highly motivated and target driven with a proven track record
- Good relationship management skills and openness to feedback
- Curious, a keen problem solver with a desire to take ownership to resolve issues.
- Ability to challenge ideas, ask question, provide ideas, Innovative and ability to expand given instructions
- Candidate must be available to work weekends and public holidays.
- Must live in Lagos, Nigeria
Application Closing Date
28th February, 2017.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should forward their CV’s and applications to:jobs@tolet.com.ng with the title “Business Development Officer (Marketing)”.