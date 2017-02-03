REAL ESTATE & CONSTRUCTION JOB | Graduate Business Development Officers (Marketing) at ToLet.com.ng

ToLet.com.ng – Nigeria’s 1st online lettings agency and one of Nigeria’s fastest growing internet companies. We provide a comprehensive property rentals platform that helps Lagosians navigate the stressful, frustrating and unstructured Lagos property rental market.

In order to push our continued level of success, we require talented and resourceful individuals to fill the role stated out below:

Job Title: Business Development Officer (Marketing)

Location: Lagos

Responsibilities

Marketing advertising platform to real estate developers

Contacting, meeting with, and following up on real estate developers.

Provide trustworthy feedback and product review based on developers’ needs

Build long-term relationships with new and existing developer clients

Maintaining a strong relationship with clients.

Job Requirements

Min Required Experience:

0-2 years.

Min Qualification:

Bachelor’s Degree in any relevant field.

Other Requirements:

Must be extremely detail-oriented with strong attention to follow through

Communicate effectively and persuasively

Flexible in work functions and duties

Candidate must be fluent in English, Pidgin, and at least one major Nigerian language

Exceptional time management skills

Strong teamwork skills

Highly motivated and target driven with a proven track record

Good relationship management skills and openness to feedback

Curious, a keen problem solver with a desire to take ownership to resolve issues.

Ability to challenge ideas, ask question, provide ideas, Innovative and ability to expand given instructions

Candidate must be available to work weekends and public holidays.

Must live in Lagos, Nigeria

Application Closing Date

28th February, 2017.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should forward their CV’s and applications to:jobs@tolet.com.ng with the title “Business Development Officer (Marketing)”.