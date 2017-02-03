REAL ESTATE & CONSTRUCTION JOB | Graduate Business Development Officers (Marketing) at ToLet.com.ng

ToLet.com.ng – Nigeria’s 1st online lettings agency and one of Nigeria’s fastest growing internet companies. We provide a comprehensive property rentals platform that helps Lagosians navigate the stressful, frustrating and unstructured Lagos property rental market.

In order to push our continued level of success, we require talented and resourceful individuals to fill the role stated out below:

Job Title: Business Development Officer (Marketing)

Location: Lagos

Responsibilities

  • Marketing advertising platform to real estate developers
  • Contacting, meeting with, and following up on real estate developers.
  • Provide trustworthy feedback and product review based on developers’ needs
  • Build long-term relationships with new and existing developer clients
  • Maintaining a strong relationship with clients.

Job Requirements
Min Required Experience:

  • 0-2 years.

Min Qualification:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in any relevant field.

Other Requirements:

  • Must be extremely detail-oriented with strong attention to follow through
  • Communicate effectively and persuasively
  • Flexible in work functions and duties
  • Candidate must be fluent in English, Pidgin, and at least one major Nigerian language
  • Exceptional time management skills
  • Strong teamwork skills
  • Highly motivated and target driven with a proven track record
  • Good relationship management skills and openness to feedback
  • Curious, a keen problem solver with a desire to take ownership to resolve issues.
  • Ability to challenge ideas, ask question, provide ideas, Innovative and ability to expand given instructions
  • Candidate must be available to work weekends and public holidays.
  • Must live in Lagos, Nigeria

Application Closing Date
28th February, 2017.

Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should forward their CV’s and applications to:jobs@tolet.com.ng with the title “Business Development Officer (Marketing)”.

