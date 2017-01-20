PZ Cussons Nigeria Announces Late Submission of Financial Results

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc, on Thursday, January 19, announced a delay in its financial statement as it will be filing its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended 30 November 2016 in a week’s time.

The firm explained that its notice endorsed by the Company Secretary Abiola Laseinde, is in compliance with the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE on delayed submission, and that it will be filing its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended 30 November 2016 on 26th January 2017.

PZ said:”the delayed submission is based on the fact that results comprise of a substantial element of the overall results of PZ Cussons Plc Group UK, which also has extensive operations in Europe, Asia and in America.”

As such, the earliest practicable date by which the Group can collate and release its accounts for the half year (H1) is 24 January 2017 in order to give non-public material information to our overseas shareholders.” the notice read

However, the company assured that the development will not result in any disadvantage to its local (Nigerian) shareholders.

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc is part of a multinational consumer goods business, that manufactures and distribute some of the best loved brands in Nigeria, ranging from Imperial Leather to Cussons Baby, Morning Fresh to Thermocool and Robb.

The company operates in five core categories – personal care, beauty, home care, food and nutrition and electricals.