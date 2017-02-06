Protests Hit Lagos, Abuja as Twitter Blazes

The 2face inspired protest against the Buhari-led administration has since kicked off from the National Stadium in Lagos and the Unity Garden in Abuja. Despite the cancellation by the African Queen crooner, pockets of protest were seen in Surulere, Ikorodu and other parts of Lagos.

According to Twitter reports, protesters have ignored security concerns bearing placards with inscriptions such as: “All Nigerian Lives Matter”, “Every Child Must Have Access to Quality Education” “There is Enough for All of Us to Chop Belleful”

Meanwhile, eye witnesses in Lagos have said the protesters were greatly outnumbered by the police deployed at various flashpoints in the state. Celebrities such as popular comedian, Seyilaw and controversial Charlie Boy have joined the street procession.

There are also indications that other states such as Oyo and Ondo may have joined in the nationwide protests, even as students of the Obafemi Awolowo University(OAU) have taken the protest march to the school gate.

It would be recalled the widely discussed protest appeared to have been botched after 2baba released a video to cancel the protest on security grounds.