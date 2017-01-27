POWER & ENERGY JOB | Graduate Electrical Engineers (Power Option) at Aeti Power Systems and Controls Limited

Aeti Power Systems and Controls Limited – Due to the liberalization and expansion of the Power sector and the need to build technical capacity in a rapidly expanding industry, AETI has extended its professional services, Education, Technical training, Consulting, Power projects, Outsourcing and Recruitment to the power sector. It has accordingly, incorporated AETI Power Systems and Controls Limited to undertake these projects.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Electrical Engineer (Power Option)

Location: Lagos

Job Description

Assemble, install, test and maintain electrical & electronic wiring, equipment, appliances, apparatus and fixtures using hand tools.

Diagnose malfunctioning system, apparatus, and components, using test equipment and hand tools, to locate the cause of breakdown and correct the problem.

Connect wires to circuit breakers, transformers or other components.

Inspect electrical systems, equipment and components to identify hazards, defects, and the need for adjustment or repair and to ensure compliance with codes.

Test electrical systems and continuity of circuits in electrical wiring, equipment and fixtures using testing devices to ensure compatibility and safety of system.

Qualifications

B.Sc/B.ENG/HND in Electrical Electronics (Power option).

Experience: 0-4 years relevant experience.

Age: 25-35 years.

Application Closing Date

26th January, 2017.



How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates should forward their CV’s to:[email protected] use the position as the subject title.