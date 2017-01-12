Pound Drops 0.1%, Skids Towards Two-month Low

The British Pound Sterling, on Wednesday, January 11, slumped by 0.1 percent to $1.2168 to inch back towards a two-month low of $1.2107 set overnight.

The GBP has been pressured by UK Prime Minister Theresa May saying she was not interested in Britain keeping “bits” of its EU membership.

That fuelled fears she was setting the course for a “hard Brexit” in which immigration control is prioritised over retaining access to the EU’s lucrative single market.

Worries about the terms of Britain’s departure from the European Union have kept the currency under heavy pressure this week.

Meanwhile, the euro was down 0.1 percent at $1.0545 after brushing a 10-day high of $1.0628 overnight.

European shares are expected to open slightly lower after Tuesday’s gains, with spread-betters seeing Britain’s FTSE .FTSE and Germany’s DAX .GDAXI falling 0.1 percent.

The euro EUR= was fetching $1.0543, having gained 0.1 percent so far this week. The dollar traded at 116.10 yen JPY=, not far from a three-week low of 115.06 touched on Jan. 6.