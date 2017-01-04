POLITICS & GOVERNMENT JOB | British High Commission Recruitment for Graduate Political Officers

The British Government is an inclusive and diversity-friendly employer. We value difference, promote equality and challenge discrimination, enhancing our organisational capability. We welcome and encourage applications from people of all backgrounds. We do not discriminate on the basis of disability, race, colour, ethnicity, gender, religion, sexual orientation, age, veteran status or other category protected by law. We promote family-friendly flexible working opportunities, where operational and security needs allow.

We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:

Job Title: Political Officer (01/16 PHT)

Location: Port Harcourt

Grade: C4 (L)

Type of Position: Fixed Term, Full-time

Job Category: Foreign and Commonwealth Office (Policy & Political roles)

Job Subcategory: Political

Job Description (Roles and Responsibilities)

Main purpose of job:

This is an exciting role in a part of Africa that has received renewed UK and Ministerial attention since the election in 2015 of President Buhari.

Although a small team in Port Harcourt you will be part of a much bigger network in Nigeria. The British High Commission, based in Abuja has representation from all sectors of UK Government and offices in several locations across the country.

Your job would be to manage a small team based in Port Harcourt working closely with the Political Officer in Abuja to ensure the British High Commissioner is kept well informed of political, security and economic events in the Niger Delta.

There will be significant travel opportunities and engagement with key local senior Governors.

Roles and Responsibilities / What Will the Jobholder Be Expected to Achieve?:

Reporting: Ensure the British High Commission is kept up to date on political, security and economic events (announcements by the Governors in Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa and Akwa-Ibom states; changes within their senior teams; news of inward investments being made by British or other significant companies; news of security incidents (militancy, kidnapping).

Analysis: Provide political analysis of the Niger Delta region; including making sense of the reporting, spotting trends, identifying threats and opportunities for the UK (x-HMG), giving advice on what we should be doing where and informing the UK’s priorities in the Delta.

Stakeholder Engagement: Develop and sustain a network of contacts with key political, security, business and NGO contacts in the 4 states. Advising on who the 2nd secretary political officer, Political Counsellor and British High Commissioner and others (DA) should be connecting with, how and when.

Programme arrangements: Assist with planning and delivery of visits (from Abuja, but also from London) to the region.

Management of the Port Harcourt office: Effective leadership of Port Harcourt team including ensuring smooth running of office and line management of Office Manager.

Consular: Provide consular support as and when needed. Act as initial point of contact in a crisis until a member of the consular team from Lagos can arrive to give more direct support

Essential Qualifications and Experience

Experience of managing teams

A high level of oral and written English skills

Strong organisational skills including attending to detail, keeping track of deadlines, and ability to manage own work with limited supervision

Strong collaborative skills including professional and confident communication with external stakeholders and team members

IT skills including in MS Office applications Word and Excel

Desirable qualifications and experience:

Prior experience of working with the UK or other governments, NGOs or similar oganisations

Additonal IT skills including Powerpoint

Knowledge / interest in political issues in Niger Delta

Required competencies:

Seeing the Big Picture, Making Effective Decisions, Leading and Communicating, Managing a Quality Service

Remuneration

Starting salary () N745,870.



Start Date

1st February, 2017.



Application Closing Date

16th January, 2017.



Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY

Note