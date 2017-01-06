Pokemon Go May Witness Major Drop in User Activity in 2017

One of the world’s most popular games in 2016, Pokemon Go was also the standout mobile hit in that same year with game lovers captivated by it’s offerings.

However one analyst has pointed to 2017 being one of gentle decline for the game, even if Niantic still have some special events planned.

While the top Android and Apple app continues to offer new Pokemon Go events, the latest kicking off on New Year’s, fans might also be interested to see what the future holds.

Pokemon Go updates will continue to pile in, with Niantic still able to offer new Pocket Monsters to catch and free bonus events to explore.

However, Michael Pachter of Wedbush Securities believes that Pokemon Go peaked in 2016, with the next 12 months one of gentle decline.

Speaking to GamesIndustry.Biz, Pachter predicts: “Pokemon Go drops out of the top 10 in every country with a population greater than 20 million. “The game was fun, but there’s only so many Pokemon to capture.”

That would be mean a major drop in user activity, with Pokemon Go still proving a big earner for stakeholder Nintendo.

Nintendo reportedly made around $115 million in pure profit with Pokemon Go last quarter, and remains one of the most lucrative games available on The App Store.