PHARMACEUTICALS JOB | Graduate Logistics Officers Recruitment at Pfizer Nigeria

Job Title: Logistics Officer



Job ID: 1047431

Location: Nigeria

Job Type: Full-Time Regular

Logistics Officer: Nigeria/ Ghana / Angola

Reports to: Logistics & Supply Operations Market Lead

Region: Affiliate/Department/Location GSCPM (Global Supply Chain and Portfolio Management), AFME / Nigeria



Job Purpose

Execute the operations of logistics and import of Bio-pharmaceutical products within to Nigeria, Ghana and other distributor markets.

Support the Demand Planner in the management of demand planning, supply & inventory planning by assuring supply of all products in in the relevant countries supporting Pfizers local business strategies, objectives and by developing and implementing required solutions in alignment with Global Logistics Supply functions, practices and in compliance with Pfizers standards in logistics, customs, trade, security, EH&S (Environment, Health & Safety) and quality as well as any applicable laws and regulations (Local, US or International).

This position requires coordination and collaboration different parties i.e. supply points, , LSP (Logistics Service Provider), regulatory, sales, marketing and finance for demand, supply and inventory planning and logistics and distribution activities.

Key Accountabilities

Import & ELC to Market Operations:

Process third party distributors& Nigeria orders in conjunction with ELC customer service

Ensure shipping documents sent to customers are accurate

Responsible for import clearance process and ensure documents are available for importation and clearance according to agreed KPI’s with LSP

For Nigeria Confirm deliveries to the LSP Ensure with the Regulatory department that all MOH permits for imports and exports are promptly processed

Responsible for trade and customs compliance in line with Pfizer, GLS and any applicable laws and regulations (Local, US or International)

Release and Quality Operations management

Provide to Quality Operations department details of product receipts

Follow up on the system release process so that products are available for sale

Reconcile all samples in the system

Logistics Operations:

Monitor operational performance of the LSP against agreed service levels and implement required corrective actions when deviations occur, whilst focusing on maintaining customer satisfaction. Hold monthly business review with LSP to discuss KPI’s and related improvements

Work with Regulatory Affairs Manager and LSP to ensure consistent compliance with required regulations, policies and procedures, and Pfizer standards for quality, facilities and cargo security, dangerous goods, controlled products, temperature controlled and high value products and EH&S for goods in transit . This includes all applicable local, US, regional or international laws

Maintain and accurate database and follow up on all customer enquiries and complaints by addressing to LSP or supply sites.

Specialty and cold chain Management:

Ensure appropriate validation supporting the storage and movement of temperature sensitive products.

Ensure appropriate packaging materials

Monitoring devices and data reporting

Ensure the standard operating procedures for cold chain product handling are followed

proper communication with all stakeholders

Systems:

Make postings into appropriate ERP and other supply systems as might be required

Support Functions:

Support the in Inventory Planning and Demand Planning.

Give support in Logistics and Supply Operations across the East and West SSA markets as might be required.

