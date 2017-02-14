10 Personal Hygiene Tips To Start A Great Week

Good personal hygiene is very important for every individual. It not only protects you from poor health, but also shields those around you from suffering illnesses that arise from poor personal habits.

We all know the popular maxim: “cleanliness is next to Godliness” which means maintenance of cleanliness lead a person toward goodness and humanity. Here are ten tips that will help to maintain good personal hygiene.

1 Stay dry and clean

Shower daily

Rinse out all the soap

Make sure your intimates are not tight; cotton is a preferred material

It is recommended that after motions, you must wash up or wipe from front to back. This will help avoid germs entering the vagina.

Women should sleep without their underwear, so that the vagina area remains dry.

2 For Food storage

Store and prepare raw meat, poultry, and seafood away from other foods.

Store food in the fridge at 5°C/41°F, do not overfill and allow cold air to circulate.

Prevent raw food juices from dripping onto other foods.

3 Peeing etiquettes

Don’t hold it in

Stay hydrated

Relax when you pee

Wipe from front to back



4 Cleaning and disinfection of office work spaces.

Viruses are breeding round the clock, especially when it comes to hard surfaces, like office desks, office floors and so on.

Make sure your office administration staff routinely cleans door handles, countertops, keyboards and doorknobs with anti-bacterial solution to remove the germs.

5 Makeup hygiene

Eyebrow pencil hygiene is a must. Always ensure that you clean your eyebrow pencil with a wet tissue before usage in order to get rid of bacterial residue.

Wash your makeup brush and powder puffs on a weekly basis with a mild baby shampoo for best and safe usage. Dry the washed makeup product by using a clean towel.

Never use your fingers to apply makeup, unless and until a professional artist does that for you. But, if you must use your fingers, then make sure they’re clean and that you use just the ring finger as it has the lightest stroke.

6 Brushing hygiene

Brush your teeth twice a day for at least 3-5 minutes. Make sure you do not put too much pressure as this can hurt your gums.

Place the bristles along the gum line at a 45-degree angle. Gently brush the outer tooth surfaces of 2-3 teeth using a vibrating back and forth motion. Clean outer, inner and biting surfaces of teeth with scrubbing motion.

Studies show an essential oil based mouthwash reduces plaque by 70% and gum problems by 36% over brushing alone. Use an anti-microbial mouthwash to get complete protection from germs.

Floss your teeth. Ease the floss gently between your teeth, pull the floss smoothly back and front. Additionally, using a dental floss will help remove food debris that’s stuck in your teeth.

Clean and brush the surface of your tongue daily because there is bacteria present particularly on the rougher top surface of the tongue. These can contribute to bad breath (halitosis) and negatively affect your dental health.

7 Trim your nails

Keeping your finger and toenails trimmed and in good shape will prevent problems such as hang nails (when a loose strip of dead skin hangs from the edge of a fingernail) and infected nail beds.

If possible, trim them weekly and brush them daily with soap so that no dirt or residue remains beneath the nail.

Fingernails should be trimmed straight across and slightly rounded at the top whereas toenails should be trimmed straight across.

The best time to cut your nails is after bathing when they are soft and easy to trim.

It’s also a good idea to moisturize nails and cuticles regularly.

8 Hair Removal

Shave your under arms and legs if you desire, but do so with care. Use a new blade if you are going to shave with a manual razor to lessen your risk of cutting yourself. Also use shaving cream, or a shaving gel.

Take your time when shaving to avoid nicks and cuts.

Pubic hair does not have to be shaved.

If it is shaved, it may grow inward, and the skin in this area of the body may be sensitive after shaving.

Try using a moisturizer that contains no oil if you want to make facial hair less noticeable, or use a bleaching product.

Talk to your parents about removing facial hair permanently, if you are thinking about it.

9 Body Odor

Keep your underarms and groin area clean and dry to discourage bacteria.

Change out of sweaty clothes as soon as possible after exercising or perspiring.

Trim or shave your underarm and pubic hair so there is less surface area allowing for the accumulation of sweat and bacteria.

Cut back on alcohol and foods that may contribute to body odor, including curry, spicy food, onion, and garlic.

10 Sleep tight

Get plenty of rest — 8 to 10 hours a night — so that you are refreshed and are ready to take on the day every morning.

TimesofIndia

