Peak Milk Leads Top Quality Survey Research

Peak Milk, the leading dairy brand, emerged winner after a rigorous research survey conducted in Nigeria between October and November, 2016 by the International Certification Association, a Swiss based organization(ICERTIAS).

ICERTIAS with QUality meDAL (QUDAL) Survey measured the experience and level of satisfaction expressed by surveyed participants with the quality of marketed products and services.

According to a statement by the Senior Certification Executive of ICERTIAS, Mihaela Slamar : “in the first ICERTIAS QUDAL-QUality meDAL 2016/2017 Survey on top quality products and services in Nigeria, pole position in the milk category has gone to Peak milk – according to the experience and opinion of Nigerian consumers who participated in this market research”.

It stated further that, “the first ICERTIAS QUDAL-QUality meDAL survey in Nigeria shows that most Nigerian consumers consider Peak as a premium milk brand that offers them the highest level of quality”.

During the survey, ICERTIAS asked respondents questions on the basis of their personal experience of specified products or service categories in the Nigerian market, and what they felt represented top quality.

Presented with open-ended questions, respondents had free choice of products and service providers when answering their preferences. Specifically, in the milk category, respondents were asked the following questions: “specify the name of the milk that, in your personal experience and opinion, offers absolutely the highest level of quality in Nigeria”.

The survey report revealed that majority of those surveyed answered Peak milk.

This, it explained was a further affirmation that Peak has established a distinctive customer experience resulting in the majority of consumers choosing the brand over other brands.

The statement further disclosed that QUDAL research does not measure market share or the power of a brand, but exclusively and only experience, satisfaction with the quality of the service, and the offer on the market as perceived by the examinees.

Using an online survey and the CAWI-DEEPMA method (Computer Assisted Web Interviewing – Deep Mind Awareness), the survey captured 1,200 Nigerian internet-using citizens, over the age of 15, who participated in the research. The survey encompassed the entire territory of Nigeria.

In her response to the latest ranking, Marketing Manager, Peak Milk, Mrs. Dolapo Otegbayi stated that the current feat does not come to her as a surprise as Peak milk is a brand built on the culture of top quality and excellent nourishment.

In her words, “Peak is grateful and appreciative to the Swiss organisation ICERTIAS for this outstanding award that shows that most Nigerian consumers consider Peak as the premium milk brand that offers them the highest level of quality. Being given this recognition is a great accomplishment on our endeavour to make Peak the best quality dairy brand delivering highest sensorial and brand experience to consumers.

“We appreciate our employees’ commitment and dedication towards this feat and we truly believe that providing, creating and delivering SUPER Quality product and experience to our consumers begins with creating an atmosphere where employees are genuinely happy and excited to work together co-creatively to deliver Peak to consumers,” she added.

WAMCO Nigeria’s evaporated and powder milk has been a symbol of quality for over sixty years. Peak enjoys extensive brand awareness, and brand loyalty. The Peak products contain important vitamins and nutrients and are therefore beneficial to health. The range has recently been expanded to include Peak Wazobia– an evaporated (liquid) milk in sachets – a technological breakthrough.

Many Peak products are available in small packages, making them affordable for the lower income groups in Nigeria.