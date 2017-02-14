OPEC Cuts Oil Production to 32.14 million Barrel Per Day

The Organization of petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC cut its crude oil production by 890,000 bpd from December to average 32.14 million bpd in January, the cartel said in its Monthly Oil Market Report on Monday, February 13.

OPEC’s secondary sources figures are close to those of the International Energy Agency (IEA), which said last week that the deal achieved a record initial compliance rate of 90 percent and OPEC’s crude oil production was 32.1 million bpd in January.

As per the November 30 agreement, OPEC pledged to cut 1.2 million bpd to bring its ceiling output to 32.5 million bpd between January and June.

OPEC’s closely-watched monthly report showed today that oil production in January decreased the most in Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the UAE, while production in Nigeria, Libya and Iran increased. The cartel did not provide a compliance rate percentage, but Reuters calculations peg it at around 93 percent.

Secondary sources figures show that Saudi Arabia cut deeper than promised, and reduced output to below 10 million bpd last month, to 9.946 million bpd, down by 496,200 bpd compared to December, and more than the 486,000-bpd-cut it promised in the deal.

This small lithium company is on the verge of becoming the next big thing in the resource space. With incredible assets and a management dream team – this company should be on all investors radar.

On the other hand, OPEC’s secondary sources show that Iraq, Venezuela, Angola and Algeria cut less than promised, while production in Nigeria rose by 101,800 bpd, Libya’s output increased by 64,700 bpd, and Iran’s output rose by 50,200 bpd. Nigeria and Libya were exempt from the cut-deal while Iran was allowed by raise its production slightly, by up to 90,000 bpd.

In terms of oil demand growth this year, OPEC expects “healthy” growth with potential growth estimated at 1.2 million bpd, “well above” the ten-year average of 1.0 million bpd.