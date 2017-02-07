Oil Price Spikes to $56.96 As Investors Pour in Fresh Cash

Oil prices jumped on Monday, February 6, with traders shifting money into crude futures as the dollar dropped in value.

International Brent crude futures were trading at $56.96 per barrel at 0750 GMT, up 15 cents from their last close.U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were up 18 cents at $54.01 a barrel, Reuters reports.

However, markets were held back by more signs of growing U.S. production as well as worries that import demand in China could slow.

Traders said the rising prices were a result of cash being poured into crude futures due to a weakening dollar and because of a generally firm outlook thanks to producer efforts to cut output.

Investors raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to Jan. 31 to a record 412,380 lots, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.

“A weaker U.S.-dollar and OPEC news are supporting the base,” said Jeffrey Halley of futures brokerage OANDA.

Traders said that tensions between Tehran and Washington were also supporting oil. A recent Iranian ballistic missile test prompted U.S. President Donald Trump to impose sanctions on individuals and entities linked to Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards military unit.

“The move by the U.S. to impose new restrictions on Iran … does raise the risk of further tensions disrupting (oil) supply,” ANZ bank said.

On the supply-side, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers like Russia are trying to reduce a global fuel supply overhang by cutting their output by an average of almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) during the first half of 2017.