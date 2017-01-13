OIL & GAS JOB | Total Nigeria Plc International Graduate & Exp. Recruitment Programme for Juniors (VIE) 2017

Total is the fifth largest publicly-traded integrated oil and gas company in the world, with 100,000 employees in more than 130 countries worldwide. Our size and performance rank us as one of the top five global oil companies. “We are among the majors that invest the most in exploration. More importantly, our teams are highly motivated. They have a real pioneering spirit we must keep cultivating!”.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: International Programme for Junior (VIE) – Special Project Engineer Solar (M/F)

Auto req ID: 4509BR

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Employment type: VIE

Contract duration: 18

Proposed start date: 12/01/2016

Functional discipline: Operations Exploitation Industrial Projects Research Innovation & Development

Job Descriptions

Total Nigeria develops several solar projects for domestic and industrial customers.

VIE will work in the Technical Department to monitor the following projects: Implementation of hybrid diesel/solar installations in service stations network (50%) Calculation and installation of hybrid diesel/solar generators for professional customers (30%) Installation of domestic solar solutions (10%) Calculation and installation of hybrid solar/diesel generators for telecom antennas (10%)



Candidate Profile

Desired qualifications:

Electrical engineering school graduate (Supelec / ESME-Sudria or equivalent) with specialty in renewable energy including photovoltaic

Experience level required:

0 – 3 years / 3 – 6 years

Languages:

French fluent

English fluent

Technical skills:

Project management

Low tension electrical engineering

Hybrid installations Diesel/solar

Energy storage technology

Off-Grid

Computing skills:

MS Excel (advanced), Autocad, Homer (or PVsyst or equivalent)

Behavioural competencies:

innovation; autonomy ; open-mindedness; adaptability ; analytical and synthetical skills; reliable/thoroughness; teamworking; customer orientation.

Application Closing Date

28th February, 2017.



How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY