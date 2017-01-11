OIL & GAS JOB | Renefield Oil Services Graduate Trainee Recruitment 2017

Renefield Oil Services is a Nigerian Oil Servicing, value-driven company, providing Oil Servicing and quality Oilfield Equipment Rentals and Services to the E&P and other Oil and Gas companies using cutting edge technology-driven to provide quality services to our clients. We serve Nigerian oil companies, oilfield-services, equipment providers, and private-equity investors in the oil and gas industry. Our team of consultants and experts helps our clients develop strategies to manage risk, optimize their organizations, and improve performance. We build capabilities to deliver lasting improvement.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Graduate Trainee

Location: Lagos

Job Description

To provide equal employment opportunities where dynamic/enthusiastic individuals can realize their full potential as an important part of our team.

We are providing an opportunity of learning on the job and equip these individuals with the needed knowledge to fit into specific roles in our industry.

Job Summary

The purpose is to provide a source for organizational renewal, support diversity initiatives, and infuse talent into our Oil and Gas system ahead of demand.

Following a number of personal & professional assessments, the successful individuals will join the team as a Graduate Trainee where initially training will be the biggest part of your day as you learn about the world of Oil and Gas.

As a graduate trainee you will work directly with your team leader to implement everything you are learning and to benefit from their specific unit knowledge.

The Graduate Trainees will experience a wide variety of learning interventions, including but not limited to: presentations, market visits, functional as well as interpersonal and management skills training, case studies, discussions with senior management, formal classroom training, e-learning and others.

Candidates will have the opportunity to participate in live projects and to take on the responsibility for managing these projects as well as their successful implementation.

Qualifications and Requirements

Candidate must possess any of these; HND / B.Sc. in any field.

Candidate must be residing in Lagos state or other neighbouring states.

Good Communication skill in both oral and written Language

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment, and multi-task.

Integrity/Ethics – deals with others in a straight forward and honest manner, accountable for actions, maintains confidentiality,

Teamwork – Meets all team deadlines and responsibilities, listens to others and values opinions, welcomes newcomers and promotes team collaboration.

Perseverance – targets and achieves results, sets challenging goals, prioritizes tasks, overcomes obstacles, accepts accountability and provides motivation.

Excellent organizational skills, strong attention to detail, and ability to manage people

Computer Literate (Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite).

Required Competencies:

Organizational Skills.

Strong Analytic and Numerical Skills.

Strong attention for details.

Results Orientation.

Logical Reasoning.

Thinking Systemically.

Creativity / Innovation.

Team Work / Working with a team.

Establishing Collaborative Working Relationships.

Communicating Effectively.

Application Closing Date

10th February, 2017.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified applicants should forward their resumes to: [email protected]