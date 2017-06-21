The Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Tuesday, June 20 maintained intense bull run for the fifth Consecutive trading day with lead indices of the bourse gained momentum.

The All Share Index (ASI) scooped 0.17 percent, closing the day at 34,375.60 points, while Market Capitalisation closed at N11.887 trillion while

Activity chart showed May & Baker topping the gainers chart, leading 25 advancers with an increase of 10.18 percent to close at N5.52 per share. Julius Berger and Cement Company of Northern Nigeria followed with an increase of 10.15 percent each to close at N43.84 and N10.74 respectively.

Wema Bank followed with a gain of 9.84 percent to close at 67 kobo and Neimeth gained 8.45 percent to close at 77 kobo per share.

On the losers’ chart, Jaiz Bank led 27 depreciating stocks with a plunge of 5.88 percent to close at 80 kobo; Forte Oil trailed with a loss of 5.25 percent to close at N50.04 while Fidson dropped by 4.85 percent to close at N3.14 per share.

Champion Breweries dropped 4.84 percent to close at N2.95, while GlaxoSmithKline depreciated 4.82 percent to close at N20.55 per share.

Transcorp topped activity chart with 58.0 million shares traded worth N102.5 million, Zenith Bank was next with 47.7 million shares valued at N1.1 billion and Skye Bank exchanged 39.8 million shares worth N32.0 million.

FBN Holdings transacted 27.6 million shares at N182.9 million and Diamond Bank emerged the fifth most traded stock with 27.4 million shares valued at N35.1 million.

At the end of the day’s transactions volume of shares traded in 5411 deals declined to 392.2 million shares against 482.5 million shares traded in 5771 deals on Tuesday. Value traded also reduced to N4.206 billion from N5.682 billion traded on Monday.