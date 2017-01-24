Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Monday, January 23, maintained an upward trajectory from previous trading session.

As such, the All Share Index scooped 7.83 points to close at 26,231.37 points, a growth of 0.03 percent from 21.94 points recorded on Friday, January 20, to close at 26,223.54.

Likewise, the market capitalization closed at N9.025 trillion following a gain of N2.7 billion in comparison to a surge of N7.5 billion on Friday when market cap closed at N9.023 trillion.

Following the positive runs, market breadth closed positive with 19 advancers paired against r15 companies losers.

UAC-Prop led the day’s gaining stocks appreciating by 4.86 percent to close at N3.02, Cutix followed with an increase of 4.40 percent to close at N1.66, Oando grew 3.94 percent to close at N4.75 while Wema and Diamond Bank added 3.92 and 3.85 percent each to close at 53 obo and N1.08 respectively.

Conversely, May & Baker led the day’s losers, with 4.90 percent to close at 97 kobo, Honeywell Flour Mills slid by 4.84 percent to close at N1.18, Livestock feeds depreciated 4.65 percent to close at 82 kobo, Neimeth fell 4.29 percent to close at 67 kobo and Forte Oil dropped 3.94 percent to close at N63.88.

Topping the day’s activity chart was UBA with 41.3 million units of shares traded, worth N214.3 million, Access Bank was next with 30.9 million units valued at N216.3 million and Presco was third with 23.1 million units of shares valued at N1.02 billion.

Diamond Bank and Zenith Bank were fourth and fifth on the most traded stocks chart, trading 21.7 million and 16.04 million shares worth N23.4 and N255.9 million respective

At the end of the day’s trading, investors had traded a total of 228.6 million units of shares amounting to N2.6 billion in 3,227 deals.