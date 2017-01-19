Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, dipped further on Wednesday, January 18, with market value crashing further.

As such, the All Share Index depreciated by 0.13 percent to close at 26,245.34 points in contrast with the 26,278.20 points it settled at on Tuesday.

Market breadth remained negative with 12 gainers to 20 losers. Guinness and Portland Paints topped the day’s losers, with 5 percent each to close at N63.65 and N1.71 respectively.

Diamond Bank slumped by 4.80 percent to close at N1.19, Unilever depreciated 4.29 percent each to close at N33.50 and Transcorp shed 3.33 percent to close at 87 kobo.

Meanwhile, A.G. Leventis led on the gainers chart with 4.76 percent appreciation to close at 88 kobo, Cutix followed with a leap of 2.11 percent to close at N1.45, Air Service added 1.92 percent to close at N2.65, Wema Bank grew 1.89 percent to close at 54 kobo, and Continental Reinsurance appreciated 1.82 percent to close at N1.12.

At the end of trading for the day , a total of 3,015 deals were executed from 3,522 deals in the previous session with investors exchanging a total of 394.8 million units of equities.