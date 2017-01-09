Transactions at the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Friday, January 6, bounced back as market value soared by 0.15 percent, overturning the previous negative runs.

The’ All Share Index scooped 39.3 points to close at 26,251.39 points in contrast to 282.95 points dropped on Thursday to settle at 26,212.09 points.

Likewise, the market capitalisation added N13.5 billion to close at N9.032 trillion as against N97.4 billion dropped on Thursday when the market cap settled at N9.019 trillion.

Market breadth closed weak with 13 gainers against 16 losers. Cadbury, Mobil and NEM dipped by 5 percent to close at N9.50, N265.05 and 95 kobo respectively, Union Bank and Nigerian Aviation Handling Company followed with a depreciation of 4.92 and 4.90 percent each, closing at N5.22 and N2.72 per share

On the flip side, UCAP topped the gainers’ chart, adding 4.86 percent to close at N3.02 per share, FCMB dropped 4.46 percent to close at N1.17 per share, Oando grew 3.30 percent to close at 4.69 per share, Eterna appreciated 3.13 percent to close at N3.30 kobo per share and Access Bank gained 2.28 percent to close at N6.28 per share.

Top traded stocks in the course of the day were Oando with 51.1 million units of shares valued at N223.5 million. FCMB followed with approximately 35.9 million shares valued at N41,5 million while Zenith Bank traded 20.8 million shares worth N306.1 million.

The day’s transactions of 210.2 million shares valued at N1.5 billion were executed in 2,659 deals, as against the previous day’s 137.7 million shares worth N898.7 million executed in 2,249 deals.