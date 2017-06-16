Transactions at the Nigerian Equities Market on Thursday, June 15, sustained bullish momentum from the previous trading session as lead indices of the bourse appreciated further.

As such, the All Share Index of the bourse appreciated by +0.59% to close at 33,797.84 basis points, as against +1.38% appreciation recorded previously. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +25.76%.

Activity chart showed that market breadth closed positive with led 33 Gainers against 24 Losers. May and Baker topped the gainers chart, while Champion led the losers’ pack.

Arbico led the list of active stocks that recorded impressive volume spike at the end of today’s session.

Acess Bank, Zenith Bank and FBNH were the most active to boost market turnover. Guaranty Trust Bank and Zenith Bank topped market value list.

At the end of trading, Market turnover closes negative with volume sliding by -24.43% against +85.03% uptick recorded in the previous session.