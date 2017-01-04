Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Tuesday, January 3, kicked off the 2017 first trading session in the Reds.

Market value recorded a plunge of 0.96 in contrast to the positive momentum posted in the final trading days of 2016.

The All Share Index (NSE ASI) posted a decline of 0.96 percent settling at 26,616.89 points. Likewise market capitalisation dipped by N88.7 billion from N9.246 trillion to N9.158 trillion.

Cement Company of Northern Nigeria recorded led 18 declining stocks with a depreciation of 5 percent to close at N4.75 per share. Eco Transnational International (ETI) and Cadbury followed a decline of 4.96 percent each to close at N9.77 and N9.78 per share respectively.

Oando followed with a loss of 4.89 percent to close at N4.47 per share while AIICO Insurance closed at 60 kobo per share after depreciating 4.76 percent in the course of the day’s transactions.

Conversely, UAC- Property led the day’s gainers with 4.96 percent to close at N2.75 per share, Stanbic followed with a growth of 4.95 percent to close at N15.69 per share, while WAPIC Insurance added 4 percent to close at 52 kobo per share.

Fidson Health care added 3.91 percent to close at N1.33 per share while Unity Bank appreciated 3.64 percent to close at 57 kobo per share.

Top three traded stocks in the course of the day were Unity Kapital Assurance with 3.072 billion units of shares valued at N2.365 billion. Omoluabi Savings Bank followed with 190 million shares valued at N159.6 million while Guaranty Trust Bank traded 28.6 million shares worth N687.1 million.

The day’s transactions executed in 2033 deals, showed investors moved 3.4 billion units of shares, worth N3.8 billion.