NSE Index Drops 2.61%, As Profit-taking Halts Five Days Bull Run

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Wednesday, June 21, halted a five day upward trajectory, crashing by 2.61% as investors embarked on profit taking.

The All Share Index (ASI) closed the day 897.71 points lower at 33,477.89 basis points, while Market Capitalization dropped N311 billion to close at N11.576 trillion.

All sector indices, closed the day in red, with the exception of the NSE ASeM that added 0.16 percent. The Industrial Index led the sector losers with a decline of 3.56 percent, this was followed by the NSE Banking Index that dropped 2.90 percent.

The NSE Pension depreciated by 2.55 percent, Insurance index dropped 1.41 percent and Oil and Gas Index depreciated 0.53 percent.

Neimeth led the day’s advancers with a leap of 9.09 percent to close at 84 kobo per share. Conoil was next with an increase of 4.99 percent to close at N40.42. Cement Company of Northern Nigeria followed with a gain of 4.93 percent to close at 11.27, Vitafoam gained 4.80 percent to close at N2.84 per share and Honeywell Flour Mills appreciated 4.79 percent to close at N1.97 per share.

Heading the losers pack, were PZ and Skye Bank that shed 5 percent each to close at N20.90 and 76 kobo per share. Cadbury followed closely with a loss of 4.98 percent to close at N13.54 while ETI and Oando declined by 4.97 percent each to close at N14.53 per share.

Zenith Bank topped activity chart with 87.9 million shares traded worth N1.9 billion, Fidelity Bank was next with 55.4 million shares valued at N71.5 million and Guaranty Trust Bank exchanged 50.3 million shares worth N1.8 billion.

Diamond transacted 45.6 million shares at N55.7 million and UBA emerged the fifth most traded stock with 40.5 million shares valued at N336.8 million.

At the end of the day’s transactions volume of shares traded in 5,876 deals leaped to 508.7 million shares compared to 392.2 million shares traded in 5411 deals on Tuesday. Value traded also soared to N6.4 billion from N4.2 billion traded on Tuesday.