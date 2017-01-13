The Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Thursday, January 12, slipped back into the Red Zone as investors worth dropped N19.1 billion.

The All-Share Index crashed by 0.21 percent to close at 26,385.80 points following a loss of 55.41 points from previous days’ closing figure of 26,385.80 points.

Likewise, the market capitalisation settle at N9.059 trillion from N9.078 trillion recorded as Wednesday’s closing figure.

Market breadth also closed negative with 13 advancers paired against 23 losers. Nascon topped the losers’ chart, dropping 9.70 percent to close at N7.63.

Forte Oil dropped 9.20 percent to close at N73.99, Fidson slumped by 8.26 percent to close at N1.11, UAC-Property fell 5 percent to close at N2.85, while PZ Cussons depreciated 4.90 percent to close at N13.79.

Conversely, ‎Livestock Feeds led on the advancers with 4.94 percent to close at 85 kobo, UBA followed with an increase of 4.89 percent to close at N4.93, Cap Hotel grew 4.83 percent to close at N3.47, May and Baker appreciated 4.26 percent to close at 98 kobo, and Diamond Bank gained 3.03 percent to close at N1.02 per share.

UBA topped the activity chart for the day, with the sale of 36 million shares worth N175.1 million. FBN Holdings followed with 29.4 million shares worth N108.4 million.

Access Bank emerged the third most traded stock for the day with 16.5 million shares amounting to N107.5 million. Transcorp came fourth having traded 13.8 million units of shares valued at N12.4 million while UCAP was fifth with 12 million shares worth N39 million.

‎Volume of trade transacted by investors dipped by 9.1 percent to 179.4 million units of shares from 197.4 million units of shares transacted previously, while value traded surged by 42.2 percent to N1.5 billion from N1.05 billion. The day’s business were transacted in 2,928 deals in contrast to 3,410 deals recorded previously.