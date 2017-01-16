Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Friday, January 13 closed the trading week on a negative note as lead indices took a plunge.

As such, the All Share Index of the bourse depreciated by 0.02 percent to close at 26,325.93 points and investors lost N1.5 billion as market capitalisation closed at N9.058 trillion.

Market breadth closed weak with 20 advancers paired against 24 losers. Mobil topped the losing chart, with 5 percent to close at N249.86, Julius Berger dropped 4.99 percent to close at N34.83, Cutix and UAC-Prop depreciated 4.91 percent each to close at N1.55 and N2.71 respectively and Presco closed N42.16 following a loss of 4.59 percent.

Conversely, ‎Diamond Bank led on the gainers table by 8.82 percent to close at N1.11, Tourist Company followed with a leap of 4.84 percent to close at N3.68, Fidson grew 4.50 percent to close at N1.16.

May and Baker surged by 4.08 percent to close at N1.02, and Stanbic gained 3.26 percent to close at N15.52.

Nigerian Breweries topped the activity chart for the day, with the sale of 19.6 million units of shares worth N2.7 billion. Fidelity Bank followed with 16.97 million shares worth N15.2 million.

Diamond Bank came in third for the day with 13.0 million shares amounting to N14.3 million. UCAP came fourth having traded 10.99 million units of shares valued at N35.8 million while Transcorp was fifth with 10.1 million shares worth N8.9 million.

At the end of the day, volume transacted by investors slumped to 148.6 million units from 179.4 million units traded in previous session, while value traded surged to N3.8 billion from N1.5 billion in 2,653 deals in contrast to 2,928 deals recorded previously.