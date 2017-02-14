Transactions at the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Monday, February 13, moved southwards as lead indices of the bourse took a nosedive.

As such, the All Share Index slumped by 0.38 percent to close at 25,244.29 points from previous session’s 25,340.02 points. Likewise, Market Capitalization closed at N8.736 trillion against previous close of N8.769 trillion also representing a 0.38 percent decline.

Market breadth closed negative with Beta Glass leading the day’s appreciating stocks by 4.99 percent to close at N34.72.

PZ followed with a growth of 4.98 percent to close at N11.59 and UAC-Prop was third with 4.76 percent to close at N1.98. Airservice and Caverton came fourth and fifth respectively having added 4.74 and 4.44 percent to close at N2.87 and 94 kobo respectively.

On the flip side, Nigerian Breweries, Nascon and Transcorp led the day’s losers’ chart, sliding by 5 percent each to close at N118.75, N7.03 and 76 kobo per share respectively.

Cement Company of Northern Nigeria dropped 4.89 percent to close at N4.28 and Eterna Plc fell 4.75 percent to close at N3.41 per share.

Guaranty Trust Bank emerged the most traded equity on Monday with an exchange of 26.0 million shares worth N630.2 million, It was trailed by UBA that sold 25.9 million shares valued at N124.1 million, while E-tranzact recorded a sale of 20.4 million shares worth N102.2 million; Fidelity Bank traded 14.7 million shares worth N12.4 million and FBN Holdings moved 9.9 million worth N31.3 million.

At the end of the day’s session, value of equities traded stood at N1.38 billion, 47 percent lower than N2.6 billion worth of shares transacted previously.

Investors moved a total of 141.9 million shares in 2,386 deals, percent lower than 201.7 million shares traded on Friday in 2,604 deals on Monday, 30 percent lower than 143.2 million shares traded previously in 2,551 deals.