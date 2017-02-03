Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Thursday, February 2, saw a recovery as market value surged by 0.13 percent.

As such, the All Share Index closed at 25,936.24 points with a gain of 32.69 points from previous session’s 25,903.55 points.

Similarly, market capitalization added N11.3 billion from previous session’s N8.927 trillion to close at N8.938 trillion, bringing the Year-to Date return to -3.48 percent.

Other indices also closed positive except the NSE Oil and Gas Index that dropped 1.56 percent following the sell pressure in Forte Oil that led to a fall of 9.74 percent and Total that lost 3.60 percent of its share price.

The NSE 30 added 0.13 percent, the Main Board grew 0.27 percent, the Banking Index added 0.86 percent and the consumer goods Index appreciated by 0.02 percent.

Market breadth turned positive with 20 gainers paired against 17 losers. Unity Bank topped the advancers’ chart with 5.00 percent to close at 84 kobo, Oando followed with a growth of 4.82 percent to close at N4.78 per share.

Continental Reinsurance added 4.72 percent to close at N1.11 per share. Guinness increased 4.23 percent to close at N63.53 and Neimeth gained 3.23 percent to close at 64 kobo.

On the flip side, Forte Oil led the days losers again with a decline of 9.74 percent to close at N61.07, UAC-Prop was next with 9.38 percent to close at N2.61, Transcorp lost 5 percent to close at 76 kobo, Livestock feeds shed 4.88 percent to close at 78 kobo and Total depreciated 3.60 percent to close at N268 per share.

Most actively traded stock for the day was Continental Reinsurance that traded 203.4 million units of shares, worth N335.4 million, Standard Trust Alliance (STACO) was next with 20.0 million units valued at N10 million and Zenith Bank was third with 18.7 million units of shares valued at N290.9 million.

Diamond Bank was the fourth most traded stock with 11.9 million units valued at N10.9 million while Fidelity Bank emerged fifth on the day’s top traded list with 11.2 million units of shares at N9.9 million.

At the end of the session, investors moved 354.5 million shares 16 percent higher than Wednesday’s 305.0 million units sold, while value of equities traded for the day appreciated 6.3 percent from previous session’s N1.6 billion to N1.7 billion which was recorded for the day.