NSE Index Adds 0.96%, As Bullish Run Opens New Week

Equity trading on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Monday, June 19, kicked off the new week in an upward trajectory.

The All Share Index of the bourse at 34,135.10 points surged 0.96 percent or 324.54points in contrast to the previous session when the ASI added 12.72 points to close at 33,810.56 points.

Similarly, the Market Capitalization closed at N11.804 trillion after adding 112 billio compared to last sessions growth if N4 billion when it closed at N11.692 trillion.

Cement Company of Northern Nigeria topped the day’s gainers chart with a rise of 10.17 percent to close at N9.75 per share. May & Baker followed with an increase of 9.87 percent to close at N5.01 while International Breweries came third on the gainers list with an appreciation of 8.83 percent to close at N28.35 per share.

AIICO recorded a fain of 8.47 percent to close at 64 kobo and Skye Bank gained 8 percent to close at 81 kobo per share.

Conversely, CAP Plc led the loser’s chart with a decline of 9.52 percent to close at N34.20. Mobil followed with a loss of 5 percent to close at N250.90 while Forte Oil declined by 4.98 percent to close at N52.81 per share. FBN Holdings dropped 4.93 percent to close at N6.55, while Nigerian Aviation Handling Co. depreciated by 4.92 percent to close at N3.09 per share.

Wema Bank topped activity chart with 62.9 million shares traded worth N36.2 million, Guaranty Trust Bank was next with 50.4 million shares valued at N1.8 billion and Access Bank exchanged 34.5 million shares worth N344.9 million.

Transcorp transacted 32.3 million shares at N58.7 million and Fidelity Bank emerged the fifth most traded stock with 31.7 million shares valued at N41.6 million.

At the end of the day’s session, transactions volume of shares traded in 5771 deals crashed to 482.5 million shares from 493.3 million traded on Friday. Value traded also slumped to N5.682 billion from N6.237 billion traded on Friday.