Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Friday, February 10, caught a break, appreciating by 0.07 percent.

As such, the All Share Index scooped 17.72 points and market capitalization appreciated by N6.1 billion to close at 25,340.02 points and N8.769 trillion respectively.

Market Breadth closed positive with 20 advancers against 10 losers. Airservice was the top of the advancers’ chart, adding 9.60 percent to close at N2.74.

Access Bank followed with a growth of 4.99 percent to close at N6.94 and BetaGlass was third with 4.98 percent to close at N33.07. Jaiz Bank and Vitafoam came fourth and fifth respectively having added 4.80 and 4.07 percent to close at N1.31 and N2.30 respectively.

On the flip side, UAC-Prop depreciated by 4.55 percent to close at N1.89 per share, followed by Livestock, which shed 4 percent to close at 72 kobo per share.

Nigerian Breweries depreciated by 2.90 percent to close at N125 per share, while Sterling and Fidelity Bank dropped 2.78 and 2.35 percent each to close at 70 kobo and 83 kobo per share respectively.

Union Bank emerged the most traded equity on Friday with an exchange of 51.6 million shares worth N252.6 million.

Fidelity Bank followed, accounting for 32.9 million shares valued at N27.97 million, while Access Bank recorded a sale of 18.7 million shares worth N129.6 million; Zenith Bank traded 13.8 million shares worth N2017.2 million and Diamond Bank moved 10.7 million worth N9.3 million.

At the end of the day’s session, trade value was at N2.6 billion, 73 percent higher than N1.5 billion value of shares traded on Thursday, while investors moved 201.7 million shares in 2,604 deals, 40 percent higher than 143.2 million shares traded previously in 2,551 deals.