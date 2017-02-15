Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock exchange, NSE, on February 14, closed negative as lead indices of the bourse plunged further.

As such, the NSE All Share Index crashed by 0.84 percent to close at 25,032.17 points from 25,244.29 points.

Eterna Oil and Nigerian Breweries topped the day’s losers’ chart with a drop of 4.99 percent each to close at N3.24 and N112.82 per share respectively.

CAP shed 4.91 percent to close at N30.43, Vitafoam fell 4.59 percent to close at N2.08 and Caverton depreciated 4.26 percent to close at 90 kobo per share.

Conversely, Forte Oil topped the day’s gainers with by 5.00 percent to close at N56.70, PZ followed with a growth of 4.92 percent to close at N12.16 and UAC-Prop was third with 4.55 percent to close at N2.07.

Champion Breweries and FBN Holdings came fourth and fifth respectively having added 3.52 and 3.51 percent to close at N2.35 and N3.24 per share respectively.

Overall, investors on the bourse exchanged a total of 144.9 million shares valued at N1.9 billion in 2,868 deals in contrast to a total of 141.9 million shares worth N1.4 billion in 2,604 deals traded on Monday.