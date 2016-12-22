NSE Index Down 0.46% As Bear Tightens Reins

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Wednesday, December 21, continued movement south as market value took a dip, as the All Share Index dropped 0.46 percent to close at 26,418.11 points.

Meanwhile, Market breadth closed strong as 20 gainers were paired against 16 losers, with Glaxosmithkline and Nigeria Police Force Micro finance Bank leading the day’s gainers with 5 percent each to close at N15.75 and N1.05 per share respectively.

Cement Company of Northern Nigeria climbed4.99 percent to close at N4.42 per share. Conoil and Nigerian Aviation Handling Company added 4.95 percent each to close at N35.80 and N2.33 per share respectively.

Conversely, Forte Oil recorded a 9.74 percent decline for the fourth consecutive day to lead the day’s decliners, closing at N85.47 per share, Seplat Petroleum followed with a drop of 5 percent to close at N370.50 per share.

Beta Glass also dropped by 5 percent to close at N28.88 per share, CAP lost 4.99 percent to close at N31.60 per share, while ETI declined 4.98 percent to close at N10.88 per share.

Iinvestors moved 421.2 million shares, an improvement of 70 percent when compared with 248 million shares sold previously, while value traded grew by 226 percent to N10.1 from N3.1 billion traded on Tuesday.