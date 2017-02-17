Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Thursday, February 16, reversed previous day’s gains as lead indices dipped.

As such, the All Share Index depreciated by 0.30 percent or 74.97 points from 25,130.26 points to close at 25,055.29 basis points.

Similarly, Market capitalization also depreciated N26 billion in contrast to N34 billion gained in previous session. It also slid 0.30 percent to N8.671 trillion as against previous closing figure of N8.697 trillion.

The price movement chart showed that market breadth closed flat as 17 companies gained while 17 companies recorded losses.

UACN topped the losers’ vhart with a loss of 4.97 percent to close at N14.35, followed by Vitafoam, which shed 4.81 percent to close at N1.98.

John Holt dipped 4.55 percent to close at 63 kobo, Mansard fell 4.40 percent to close at N1.52, while Nigerian Breweries went down by 3.81 percent to close at N113.02.

Conversely, Julius Berger, led the gainers’ table following an addition of 5.00 percent to close at N36.57 per share, followed by Neimeth which appreciated 4.55 percent to close at 69 kobo, FBN Holdings gained 4.38 percent to close at N3.34.

Sterling Bank increased 4.29 percent to close at 73 kobo per share, while Eterna Oil grew 3.09 percent to close at N3.34 per share.

UBA emerged the most traded equity today with an exchange of 30.4 million shares worth N146.8 million. It was trailed by Guaranty Trust Bank having accounted for 23.6 million shares valued at N566.7 million. FCMB recorded the sale of 13.1 million shares worth N16.9 million; Zenith Bank exchanged 12.8 million shares valued at N191.7 million while United Capital traded 10.6 million shares worth N39.4 million.

At the end of the day’s session, investors in 2,303 deals traded a total of 144.4 million shares worth N1.5 billion compared to a total of 161.9 million shares valued at N1.8 billion and traded in 4,216 deals on Wednesday.