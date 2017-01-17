Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Monday, January 16, kicked of the new trading week on a positive note.

As such, the All Share Index grew by 0.18 percent opening at 26,325.93 points, and adding 47.9 points to close the day at 26,373.83 points.

Market breadth closed with 17 gainers to 15 losers, with Diamond Bank leading the gainers table by 7.21 percent to close at N1.19.

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company, NAHCO, trailed behind with a surge of 4.48 percent to close at N2.80, Eco Transnational International (ETI) grew 4.32 percent to close at N10.14, Sterling Bank appreciated 3.90 percent to close at 80 kobo, and Access Bank gained 2.99 percent to close at N6.89.

Conversely, NCR led the day’s losing stocks, with 4.92 percent to close at N8.11, Total dropped 4.87 percent to close at N285.40, Cutix depreciated 4.52 percent to close at N1.48, A.G. Leventis closed at 88 kobo after falling 4.35 percent and Guinness recorded a 4.15 percent loss to close at N69.99.

At the end of trading session, investors transacted 3,075 deals recording 17 percent from 148.6 million units recorded last Friday to 174.0 million units.