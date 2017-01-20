NSE Index Down 0.17%, As Stocks Fail to Rally

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Thursday, January 19, moved farther south on flat rally.

As such, the All Share Index (ASI) dropped by 0.17 percent and closed at 26,201.60 points compared to previous closing figure of 26,245.34

Following the negative run, market breadth closed flat at 19 gainers paired against 19 losers. Diamond Bank led the day’s declining stocks, with 8.40 percent to close at N1.09.

Berger paints depreciated by 5.00 percent to close at N6.08, Vitafoam collapsed by 4.62 percent to close at N2.27 and Transcorp dropped 3.45 percent to close at 84 kobo.

Coneversely, UAC-Prop led on the gainers table by 4.96 percent to close at N2.75, Cutix followed with an increase of 4.83 percent to close at N1.52, Continental Reinsurance added 4.46 percent to close at N1.17, Dangote Sugar grew 4.44 percent to close at N6.35, and ETI appreciated 4.23 percent to close at N10.10.

At the end of the day’s trade, market activity measured by volume and value traded closed fair as investors exchanged 196.5 million units of shares, 50 percent lower than 394.8 million units traded previously.

Value of equities traded however rose by 89.5 percent as investors moved equities worth N2.611 billion on Thursday.