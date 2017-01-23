The Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Friday, January 20, closed the last trading on a positive note, reversing the week long losses.

As such, the All Share Index surged by 0.08 percent by adding 21.94 points to close at 26,223.54.Likewise, the market capitalisation appreciated by N7.5 billion to close at N9.023 trillion.

With the bourse catching a break, market breadth closed positive with 27 gainers to 14 losers. 7up topped the day’s advancers chart with 5 percent to close at N106.73.

UAC-Prop followed closely with an increase of 4.73 percent to close at N2.88, Guinness and Cutix added 4.61 percent each to close at N67 and N1.59 respectively, and Mobil appreciated 4.55 percent to close at N276.

Conversely, Wema Bank led the day’s losers with 5.56 percent to close at 51 kobo, Total dropped 4.74 percent to close at N281, Diamond Bank depreciated 4.59 percent to close at N1.04, champion Breweries fell 2.13 percent to close at N2.30 and FBN Holdings dropped 1.65 percent to close at N3.57.

Access Bank topped the activity chart for the day, with the sale of 31.9 million units of shares worth N223.4 billion. UCAP followed with 24.9 million shares worth N81.9 million, while Oando emerged the third most traded stock for the day with 21.1 million shares amounting to N95.2 million. FBN Holdings came fourth having traded 17.4 million units of shares valued at N62.2 million while Fidelity was fifth with 14.3 million shares worth N13.0 million.

At the end of the day’s trading activities, investors had dropped N2.023 billion on 203.2 million shares in 2,804 deals.