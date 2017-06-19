NSE Index Up 0.04%, As Bull Tightens Rein for Third Consecutive Day

Equities trading at the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Friday, June 16, market ended the week in an upswing on sustained bull trend.

Following the three consecutive day positive run, the All Share Index of the bourse appreciated by 12.72 points upwards to close at 33,810.56 points. Likewise, the Market Capitalization closed at N11.692 trillion after adding N4 billion.

ETI sat atop the day’s gainers with 10.23 percent surge to close at N14.33 per share. Cement Company of Northern Nigeria (CCNN) was next with an increase of 10.21 percent to close at N8.85 while May&Baker came third on the gainers list with an appreciation of 9.88 percent to close at N4.56 per share.

Skye Bank followed with a gain of 8.70 percent to close at 75 kobo and AIICO gained 5.36 percent to close at 59 kobo per share.

On the losing side, International Breweries led the pack shedding 6.80 percent to close at N26.05. Betaglas trailed with a loss of 4.99 percent to close at N52.17 while Continental Reinsurance declined by 4.83 percent to close at N1.38 per share.

Unity Bank was down by 4.65 percent to close at 82 kobo, while Honey Well Flourmills depreciated by 4.63 percent to close at N2.06 per share.

Value traded also reduced to N6.237 billion compared to N7.852 billion exchanged in 6584 deals in Thursday.

LASACO Insurance topped activity chart with 87 million shares traded worth N43.5 million , Zenith Bank was next with 73.7 million shares valued at N1.7 billion and Access Bank exchanged 64 million shares worth N640 million.

Transcorp transacted 59.6 million shares at N112.5 million and GTB emerged the fifth most traded stock with 36.8 million shares valued at N1.3 billion.

At the end of the day’s transactions volume of shares traded in 5474 deals further dropped to N493.3 million against Thursdays 463.6 million shares traded.