Nigerian Bottling Company Awards Trucks to Distributors

Nigerian Bottling Company Limited (NBC) has awarded nine trucks to its Distribution Partners in Abeokuta, Ogun State. The Distribution Partners received the trucks during a presentation ceremony by NBC Directors in December 2016 at the NBC depot location in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Speaking at the presentation and handover ceremony of the distribution trucks, Commercial Excellence Director for NBC, Kenneth Kamulegeya, said “Empowerment of our distributors is necessary to support mutual growth and market development, while adding value and creating employment opportunities”.

Also speaking on the presentation ceremony, Legal Public Affairs and Communications Director, Sade Morgan urged the distribution partners to remain diligent and live up to the expectation of developing and growing sustainable businesses, while maximizing the use of the trade assets being awarded.

While speaking on behalf of the recipients of the distribution trucks, Managing Director of Josjane Investments, Joseph koleoso stated that, NBC has transformed their lives and repositioned their businesses from being ‘NBC Customers’, to ‘NBC Business Partners’. He added that the initiative will go a long way in supporting their business operations and ensuring availability of the wide range of Coca-Cola products in their respective market territories.