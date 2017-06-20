Nigeria Stock Market Scooped 1.60% Last Week, as Access Bank, Zenith Bank, Transcorp emerge most traded

Performance at the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, last week was upbeat for the fourth consecutive week lead indices soaring.

The All Share Index (ASI) surged by 1.60 percent to close the week at 33,810.56 points, with a positive year to date (YTD) return of 25.81 percent. Likewise, the Market Capitalization appreciated 1.63 percent to close the week at N11.692 trillion.

All Indices finished higher during the week with the exception of the NSE ASeM , NSE Oil/Gas, NSE Lotus II and NSE Industrial Goods Indices that slumped by 0.32 percent, 4.20 percent, 0.71 percent, and 0.28 percent respectively.

Top traded equities in volume terms were Access Bank Plc, Zenith International Bank Plc and Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc. They accounted for 918.046 million shares worth N10.324 billion in 5,809 deals, contributing 33.53 percent and 32.22 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Financial Services Industry with 2.189 billion shares led the activity chart by volume traded in 18,832 deals, which were valued at N21.792 billion, thus contributing 79.98 percent and 68.01percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Conglomerates Industry followed with 287.945 million shares worth N621.772 million in 2,031deals and the third place was occupied by Consumer Goods Industry with a turnover of 114.832 million shares worth N5.370 billion in 5,040 deals.

Also traded during the week were a total of 16,300 units of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) valued at N973,376.00 executed in 3 deals compared with a total of 40.317 million units valued at N178.841 million transacted last week in 12 deals.

A total of 12,193 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N12.440 million were traded this week in 14 deals, compared with a total of 10,860 units valued at N10.196 million transacted last week in 10 deals.

May & Baker led the week’s 38 equities that appreciated in price, with a growth of 61%.On the other hand, International Breweries led 42 depreciating equities with a 19% loss.

Total turnover recorded during trading activities last week closed at 2.737 billion shares, valued at N32.042 billion and executed in 32,217 deals by investors on the floor of the Exchange.

This is in contrast to a total of 3.100 billion shares valued at N29.180 billion that exchanged hands last week in 33,677deals.