Nigeria Climbs to 41st Place in Latest FIFA Ranking

The Nigerian Super Eagles have moved up nine spots in FIFA’s latest world ranking.In the ranking table the world football governing body released on Thursday, February 9, Nigeria moved up nine spots to place 41st from its 50th place in January.

This was after garnering 686 points, as against 619 it had in January. However, despite of the movement, the Super Eagles still remain the 7th team in Africa though there are changes in the first six places.

The Pharaohs of Egypt (23, plus 12) are now the highest-ranked CAF team, while AFCON semi-finalists Burkina Faso (38, plus 15) placed 6th in Africa.

Burkina Faso are behind Senegal, Cameroon, Tunisia and Congo DR respectively. Cameroon’s victory at the AFCON final helped them climb 29 places into 33rd position.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the most significant changes for the February edition of the FIFA World Ranking are by virtue of matches played at the 2017 AFCON.

Honduras (65, plus 10) and El Salvador (114, plus 24) enjoyed substantial gains, thanks to their performances at the 2017 Copa Centroamericana held from Jan. 13 to Jan. 22.

But, in spite of the many successes from the Americas and Africa over the preceding weeks, the composition of the top five teams remains unchanged for the February ranking.

Argentina (1), Brazil (2), Germany (3), Chile (4) and Belgium (5) hold on to their positions, while France (6, plus 1) move past Colombia (7, minus 1).