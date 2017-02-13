New Tomato Paste Factory In Kastina

Katsina State government has awarded a N500 million contract for a Tomato Paste Processing Plant at Kokami Village, Danja Local Government Area.

The contract was awarded to National Research Institute of Chemical Technology (NARICT) in Zaria.

Mr. Aliyu Bello Abubakar, the Acting Chairman of Danja Local Government Area, said on Saturday that the factory was one of the projects being executed by Governor Aminu Masari.

“The Katsina State Government has already paid 70 per cent of the contract sum to NARICT.

“The Project has also reached 70 per cent completion, while the processing machines will soon be installed in the Building,” he said

Abubakar said that the establishment of the Tomato Paste Processing Company was a blessing to the people of the Area.

He said that farmers in the area would no longer record post-harvest loses due to lack of storage facilities.

Danja Local Government Area produces large quantity of tomatoes during rainy and dry seasons, but the lack of storage facilities was hampering zeal for further mass production.

NAN

