NCAA Slams N33.5million Fine on FirstNation Airways

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, has slammed a whooping fine of N32million First Nation Airways and N1.5million on one of its pilots over violation of safety regulations.

NCAA spokesman, Sam Adurogboye said they are to pay the stipulated fine for allowing a flight crew member to operate16 scheduled flights without a valid medical certificate.

The medical certificate of the crew member was said to have expired since November1, 2016.

A statement by the authority said: “During a Ramp Inspection on your Airbus A319 Aircraft with registration mark 5N-FNE at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA),it was discovered that the Pilot in Command was not in personal possession of a current medical certificate neither was it readily accessible.

“Consequent upon this, a Letter Of Investigation[LOI]was sent to the Airline and the Pilot.

“However, in their response, the Pilot admitted violating Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (NCARs) while the Airline demonstrated lack of thorough knowledge of the requirements of the Regulations.

“Therefore, the Airline has contravened the Regulations by allowing a flight crew member to be rostered to operate a total of 16 scheduled flights on the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 6th, 7th and 8th November, 2016.

“These operations were carried out while his medical certificate had expired since on the 1st November, 2016, thereby rendering his Pilot License subsequently invalid from that date.

“In light of these, the Airline is hereby sanctioned in accordance with IS 1.3.3 (14) while the Pilot suffered similar fate in line with IS 1.3.3(11) (15) (e), in lieu of suspension under IS 1.3.3(11)(15)(a) of the Nig.CARs 2015.

“The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) therefore wishes to advise all Airline Operators to acquaint themselves properly with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (NCARs) to guide their operations as violation[s] is viewed seriously.

“In a Letter of Sanction conveying the penalties, the Airline was ordered to pay a sum of N32,000,000 (Thirty two million naira) only while the Pilot – in – Command (PIC) of the Aircraft, will pay N1,500,000 (One million five hundred thousand naira ) only.”