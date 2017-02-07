Naira Stable At N498/$ At Parallel Market

The Nigerian Naira on Monday, February 6, remained unchanged at the parallel or black segment of the foreign exchange market, trading at N498 against the United States dollar.

The local currency also exchanged at N617 against the British Pound Sterling, while trading at N527 against the Euro at the black market.

At the official interbank or spot FX segment of the currency market, the Naira also remained stable exchanging at N305.25 to the greenback

According to traders at the currency market, scarcity of the greenback still lingered despite the recent weekly sale of forex to BDCs by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

