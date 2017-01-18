Naira Stable at N497/$ At Parallel Market

The Naira on Tuesday, January 17, remained static at the parallel segment of the Nigerian Currency Market, closing flat at N497/$1.

The local currency, however crashed against the British Pound Sterling trading at N597 and also weakened against the Euro trading at N521 at the black market.

On Monday, the Nigerian currency at the parallel or black market segment of the Nigerian foreign exchange market traded at N497 to one U.S dollar.

The Naira had firmed up against the British Pounds Sterling closing at N595 against the rate of N597 it traded for on Friday.

Meanwhile, it weakened against the Euro , exchanging at N517, in contrast to the rate of N515, which it traded for on Friday.