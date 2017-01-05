Naira Stable At N490/$ At Parallel Market

The Nigeria Naira, on Wednesday, January 4, remained stable against the United States Dollar at the parallel or black market, trading at N490.

At the official interbank or spot FX window of the foreign exchange market, the local currency exchanged at 305 to the U.S dollar.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian currency at the black market depreciated to N585 against the British Pound Sterling as against the N595 rate it was on Tuesday. Also, the naira traded at N505 to the Euro from the it was as at Tuesday.

At the Bureau De Change (BDC) window, the greenback traded at N399, which is the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN controlled rate, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro traded at N598 and N510, respectively.