Naira Retreats from Steady High, Dips to N370/$

The Nigerian Naira, on Thursday, June 22, halted its healthy run against the United States of America Dollar at the parallel segment of the Nigerian foreign exchange market, sliding to N370/$.

The local currency however stayed unchanged against the British Pound Sterling trading at the rate of N465. Against the European Single Currency, Euro, the Naira traded at the same rate of N410 as previous days,

At the Bureau De Change, BDC, window, the greenback exchanged for N370, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N465 and N410, respectively.

The Naira, had on Wednesday, June 21, at the parallel market, traded at the rate of N364 against the United States of American Dollar.

Against the British Pound Sterling, the local currency also stayed firm at N465 at the black market and against the European single currency, Euro, the naira exchanged at the rate of N410.

The healthy run at the forex market came as a result of the consistent intervention of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, which has helped the Naira gain its footing against, the greenback, Pound and Euro.

At the beginning of the week, the apex bank pumped the sum of $195m into the Spot FX segment of the forex market to meet the requests of customers in the various segments of the market.